Inmates prefer skill courses to build life after release

Array of courses available for prisoners to complete from jail

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Inmates at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Central Prison (Harsul) are choosing skill-based programmes to traditional academics to prepare for life after release. Currently, 139 inmates are enrolled in certificate skill courses, reflecting a clear shift toward rehabilitation and self-reliance.

84 pursuing vocational courses

As the ground report by Lokmat Times inmates can complete unfinished education or pursue new learning via Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU), Nashik, and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Delhi, with exams conducted inside the prison under university supervision. Alongside academics, vocational training is provided by government ITI, Devgiri, and Rural Development Programme Trust, covering fitter fabrication, field technician for home appliances, sewing, nursing, and data entry. Currently, 84 inmates are undergoing vocational training. This 2.5-month computer training at Harsul Jail, including data entry, has received an overwhelmingly positive response. Inmates are embracing learning as humans first, inmates second, said Lalit Nanotkar, project coordinator, SSRDP.

-------------

NGOs bring practical learning

NGOs and trusts are acting as a “golden period” for inmates, filling the gap in practical training that government jails previously lacked. These programmes, in collaboration with the government, are integrating hands-on skill development for prisoners.

-------------

Academic enrollment for 2025–2026

• YCMOU, Nashik:

◦ B.A.: 19 inmates

◦ B.Com: 1 inmate

◦ Certificate courses: 62 inmates

• IGNOU, Delhi:

◦ B.A.: 9 inmates

◦ M.A.: 16 inmates

◦ Certificate courses: 77 inmates

-------------

Inmates embrace learning behind bars

"We face far fewer challenges these days because inmates are genuinely motivated to learn. Their thinking has shifted, and they are more disciplined and focused. With computer training and vocational skills, they are not just passing time they are preparing for a meaningful life after their term, ready to reintegrate successfully into society,"

— Sachin Salve, Additional Jail Superintendent, Harsul

-------------

SSRDP expands skill training in jails

Inmates are eager to learn, and the SSRDP project, in collaboration with the Maharashtra State Skill Development Society (MSSDS), has been conducting skill development training programs in jails across Maharashtra. Currently running in 22 jails, the programme will soon expand to all prisons.

— Project read of Sri Sri Rural Development Programme Trust.