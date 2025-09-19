INMUN 2025 by Ryan Group of Institutions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 23rd edition of Indian Model United Nations (INMUN), organised by the Ryan Group of Institutions, concluded at New Delhi, recently. The three-day event attracted more than 1,200 delegates from over 100 schools across 25 Indian cities and the UAE, making it one of the largest school-level MUNs in Asia.

The conference was inaugurated with the Ryan Leadership Summit, graced by ambassadors and diplomats from the European Union, Denmark, and Iceland, who encouraged students to become active contributors in solving global issues.

Students from St John's and Ryan International School represented Turkmenistan. Poorab Phulphagar, Ayush Wahule and Manas Agale were engaged in intense debates, and drafted resolutions. Key agendas included climate change, peace and conflict resolution, sustainable development, and youth empowerment. Through research, negotiation, and collaboration, participants not only learned about global governance but also developed essential leadership and communication skills. Recognition was given to schools and individual delegates for outstanding contributions. Schools like Ryan International School, Rohini (Sec-25) received special mentions for their exemplary performance.