Innovation, competitiveness will shape India’s EV manufacturing future: Dr Suchitra Ella

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Industry leaders at the CII EV Manufacturing Excellence Summit and members’ meet highlighted how innovation, competitiveness, and technology adoption will define India’s electric vehicle future. The conference, organised by the CII Marathwada Zonal Council, brought together policymakers, EV manufacturers, battery and component makers, financiers, and academia to discuss the region’s rising role in the country’s EV growth.

Welcoming delegates, Prashant Narwade, chairman of CII Marathwada Zonal Council, said Marathwada is quickly becoming a preferred hub for automotive and EV manufacturing. He stressed that CII aims to support this growth by creating platforms that strengthen collaboration. In his theme address, Rishi kumar Bagla, chairman of CII Western Region, said the EV shift offers a historic opportunity for Maharashtra, especially for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which has the potential to become a national manufacturing hub. Ather Energy COO Sanjeev Kumar Singh called for strong, scalable supply chains and quality excellence. Sanjay Sanghai of Endurance Technologies underlined the need for collaboration and digital integration across supplier networks. During the Members’ Meet, CII vice president Dr Suchitra Ella urged industries to prioritise innovation, competitiveness, skilling, and research-driven development. She said regions like Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are showing the ambition needed to lead India’s clean mobility transition. Experts later discussed battery technology, supply chain transformation, Industry 4.0 adoption, and manufacturing excellence. The exhibition showcased Maharashtra’s investment ecosystem, MIDC facilitation, and a startup alley featuring emerging energy and EV innovations. CII concluded that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is well-positioned to grow into a major EV manufacturing hub, reinforcing Maharashtra’s clean mobility mission.