Innovative program for children at Toddlers Nursery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Toddlers Nursery unveiled its new programme aimed at keeping babies and children active, engaged, and stimulated while fostering stronger bonds with their loved ones. Set to commence from the next academic year, the programme is a direct response to the success of their parent-toddler sessions. Conducted twice a week, the programme focuses on emotional, cognitive, linguistic, and physical development. Both toddlers and parents have a fun learning experience. Special sessions will address common parental concerns such as reverse screen time, child nutrition and sleep routines.