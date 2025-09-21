Inquiry into irregularities in ZP teacher transfers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The divisional administration has instructed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zilla Parishad (ZP) to conduct a probe into the irregularities in the transfer of teachers.

It may be noted that, alleging irregularities in the recent transfers of Zilla Parishad (ZP) school teachers, the Teachers' Committee decided to stage an indefinite hunger strike in front of the Divisional Commissioner’s office starting September 22. So, Additional Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Ahire instructed CEOs to conduct an investigation into the alleged irregularities as per the rules and submit a report to the office.

Despite these orders, the Teachers' Committee has stated it will go ahead with the protest. As per government rules, transfers were carried out for 3,594 teachers working in district ZP schools. However, these teachers have not yet received their official release orders. Allegations of irregularities in the transfer process have been raised.

Agitation today

District General Secretary of the Teachers' Committee, Ranjit Rathod, has claimed there were irregularities in nearly 300 of these transfers across all categories.

To protest this, the committee will start an indefinite hunger strike from September 22 in front of the Divisional Commissioner’s office. A sit-in protest was previously held on August 18, but since no action was taken in response, the committee has decided to go on a hunger strike.

Committee leaders Vijay Salkar, Nitin Navale, Shambhau Rajput, Satish Koli, and Baban Chavan have appealed to the affected teachers to participate in the agitation.