Inquiry into irregularity in purchase of RO plants, inverters for PHCs gets completed

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 11:

The district health officer (DHO) Dr Sudhakar Shelke, heaves a relief as the inquiry committee appointed to probe the alleged irregularity in the purchase of battery-inverters and RO plants for district’s primary health centres (PHCs) and sub-centres (SCs) before March 31, 2021 has given a clean chit to him. The committee has submitted the inquiry report to the zilla parishad’s chief executive officer (CEO) and the administrator Nilesh Gatne.

The ZP’s health section has purchased 40 inverters and 36 RO plants in March 2021. The zilla parishad’s former member Ramesh Gaikwad has made a complaint alleging that severe irregularity has taken place in the purchase. He stated that the above materials were purchased from the supplier on March 31 and on the same day, the health section obtained technical inspection report from ITI and also showed delivering of them to all PHCs and SCs. He also alleged that price of purchase of the above items is double than their actual cost in the market.

Acting upon the complaint, the CEO constituted a committee for the inquiry. The report submitted by the committee underlined that the complaint is baseless and purchase has been done as per norms. However, it seems the report was not acceptable to Gaikwad and he raised objection on few issues. Later on, the CEO appointed an inquiry committee comprising project director (District Rural Development Agency) Sangeeta Patil and chief finance and accounts officer (CAFO) Appasaheb Chate to probe the matter. The committee completed that inquiry and submitted its report to the CEO.

In response to the report, Nilesh Gatne said, “ The report mentioned that no irregularity has been taken in the purchase of battery-inverters and RO plants.”