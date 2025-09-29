Inspection of 2,701 km of roads in Marathwada

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Due to the heavy rainfall in Marathwada since 12th September, 2,701 km of roads in the region have been damaged with potholes. Additionally, 1,504 bridges were affected. The region requires approximately Rs 2,432 crore for repairs, covering tanks, schools, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) infrastructure, government buildings, water supply schemes, irrigation systems, and primary health centers.

The Public Works Department and district councils have reported extensive damage to roads. This is a preliminary estimate, and the final report is expected next month.

Damage due to heavy rainfall in the region:

Roads: 2,701 km — Rs 1,115 crore required

Bridges: 1,504 — Rs 586 crore required

Tanks: 222 — Rs 102 crore required

Schools: 1,064 — Rs 40 crore required

MSEDCL Poles: 9,567 — Rs 31 crore required

Government Buildings: 58 — Rs 8 crore required

Water Supply Schemes: 392 — Rs 17 crore required

Irrigation Systems: 395 — Rs 384 crore required

Primary Health Centers: 352 — Rs 15 crore required

Other Damaged Sites: 321 — Rs 89 crore required

Out of 1,504 bridges, around 400 have been washed away.

Currently, inspections are ongoing to determine the total damage to infrastructure in each district. The final report will reveal the district-wise extent of damage, according to the regional administration.