Inspection of 2,701 km of roads in Marathwada
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 29, 2025 20:30 IST2025-09-29T20:30:12+5:302025-09-29T20:30:12+5:30
Lokmat News Network
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Due to the heavy rainfall in Marathwada since 12th September, 2,701 km of roads in the region have been damaged with potholes. Additionally, 1,504 bridges were affected. The region requires approximately Rs 2,432 crore for repairs, covering tanks, schools, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) infrastructure, government buildings, water supply schemes, irrigation systems, and primary health centers.
The Public Works Department and district councils have reported extensive damage to roads. This is a preliminary estimate, and the final report is expected next month.
Damage due to heavy rainfall in the region:
Roads: 2,701 km — Rs 1,115 crore required
Bridges: 1,504 — Rs 586 crore required
Tanks: 222 — Rs 102 crore required
Schools: 1,064 — Rs 40 crore required
MSEDCL Poles: 9,567 — Rs 31 crore required
Government Buildings: 58 — Rs 8 crore required
Water Supply Schemes: 392 — Rs 17 crore required
Irrigation Systems: 395 — Rs 384 crore required
Primary Health Centers: 352 — Rs 15 crore required
Other Damaged Sites: 321 — Rs 89 crore required
Out of 1,504 bridges, around 400 have been washed away.
Currently, inspections are ongoing to determine the total damage to infrastructure in each district. The final report will reveal the district-wise extent of damage, according to the regional administration.