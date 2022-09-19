Inspection of Smart City buses begins

Aurangabad, Sept 19:

After a Smart City bus reduced to ashed near Varud Phata on Sunday afternoon, the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Ltd administration has started the inspection of the remaining 99 buses in the fleet of city transport service.

The cables, batteries and other spares of the buses are being minutely inspected. The officers of Tata motors will come here for inspection within two to three days, the sources said.

Chief officer of Smart City Bus Department, Ram Pavanikar visited the spot where the bus was reduced to ashes.

He said, 100 buses were purchased from Tata Motors, a team of officers will come in the city for inspection in the next few days. Then the reason of the fire will be known.