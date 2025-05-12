‘Inspira city’ at Shendra MIDC paves way for industrial growth

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Aiming to boost industrial investment, ‘Inspira City Shendra’ a 232-acre industrial township by Inspira Realty has received environmental clearance from the MOEFCC and MPCB under Category A. Located at Shendra MIDC, the project offers industrial plots ranging from 4,200 sq. ft. to 50 acres and built-to-suit warehouse facilities. The site is zoned to support all types of industries and comes with fully developed infrastructure including irrigation, electricity, cement roads, drainage, and landscaped gardens.

The project is being positioned as a major opportunity for small, medium, and large-scale enterprises. In addition to industrial initiatives, Inspira Realty has also developed premium residential projects in Mumbai and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, including Inspira One, Gurukripa, and Gangotri Vihar, offering 1 to 4 BHK options across Bandra, Borivali, Chembur, Vile Parle, Malad, and Sambhajinagar. The information was shared by Anand Agarwal of Inspira Realty.