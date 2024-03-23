Inspirational event celebrates the leadership of 51 influential women

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Women who handle their household responsibilities, along with nurturing children with values, and simultaneously exhibiting resilience, intelligence, and leadership qualities in various fields, such 51 influential women emerged as beacons of empowerment. Some referred to them as the city's daughters while others as daughters-in-law. Each had a unique story, a different journey of struggle, but a singular determination to achieve their goals. Their stories of success resonated, inspiring everyone around them. Lokmat, acknowledging their contributions, honored their efforts, and felicitated them in the presence of actress Madhura Velankar. This moment of joy brought tears of happiness to everyone's eyes.

These 51 influential women were honored and felicitated with awards in the Lokmat Bhavan hall on Friday evening. With the presence of their families, a sense of oneness filled the atmosphere. Even husbands, sons and daughters and family members were seen proudly accompanying their wives and mothers to witness their recognition. Photos of the 51 achievers were displayed in the hall, and each award recipient's joy was evident in their eyes as they clicked pictures of their portraits displayed on boards. Actress Madhura Velankar was accompanied by deputy collector Anjali Dhonorkar, CREDAI state women wing's Shweta Bharatiya, Gaikwad education group's director Kalindi Gaikwad, Malabar Gold and Diamond's Amrapali Shelke, and Pragya Gore, among other dignitaries. Lokmat vice president (Human Resources) Balaji Muley and head of Tap Light department Sandeip Vishnoi welcomed the guests. The ceremony began with the host recounting the success stories of each awardee, and Madhura Velankar, with her hands, symbolically marked each awardee's recognition, leaving an indelible memory. This moment of joy was captured on the mobile cameras of their family members. Applauses echoed as the audience congratulated the awardee women. In the closing moments of this joyful and inspirational event, all 51 awardees came together for a group photo, symbolizing unity and empowerment. "We have gained new energy from this prestigious event. Through mutual collaboration, we found inspiration. For us, this recognition from Lokmat is paramount," expressed the honored women, reflecting the sentiments of all.

Lets no discriminate, learn to live as a human

Let's live without discrimination based on gender, just as in Bhagavan Shankar’s Ardhanarinateshwar form, where both the male and female are equal parts of the divine power. By not discriminating, let us live as humans equal in the world. Household chores should not be solely a woman's responsibility, but every member of the family should understand and contribute to their household. If we imbibe these values in the younger generation, they will not discriminate between genders. From this, an ideal society will emerge.