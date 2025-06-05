Inspiring leaders nurture creative individuals! Discussion on the book Thinkin.com during MIT Book Club session

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A discussion on Dr Ranjan Garge’s book Thinkin.com was organised under the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Book Club initiative started by MIT, recently. A live review of the book was held.

The book presents a well-illustrated exploration of human thinking patterns. Every person has an innate pull towards creativity, but not everyone persistently pursues the path to becoming creative. The reasons lie not only in childhood upbringing but also in various structures created by society. There is a difference between being a ‘boss’ and being a ‘leader.’ Those who encounter true leaders in their life are more likely to lead creatively enriched lives. Unfortunately, most management systems follow a top-down approach where orders are given and blindly followed without room for discussion or questioning. This results in leadership being reduced to mere authority.

When principals, vice-chancellors, executive engineers, senior officers and others in key roles truly become sources of inspiration for their teams, we will see creativity and productivity flourish both in individuals and institutions.

The review session saw the participation of MIT students and faculty, along with Book Club founder and deputy director (skill development) Parag Pandey, entrepreneur Milind Kank, Dr Nilesh Patil, registrar Sachin Lomte, among others.