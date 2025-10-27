Install speed breakers on padegaon road or face protest, warn locals

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two days after a speeding car killed city professor Dr. Ram Mane and his wife Adv. Ratnamala Mane near the Arch Aangan housing project on Padegaon Road, residents are furious that PWD officials have not visited the accident site.

Locals have demanded immediate installation of speed breakers on the accident-prone stretch and warned of a ‘Rasta Roko’ protest on October 30 if their demand is ignored. The Nagarnaka–Sharnapur Phata stretch sees heavy traffic throughout the day, particularly between 10 a.m. to 12 noon and 4 pm to 10 pm. Poor lighting and the absence of dividers make the narrow road dangerous, residents said. While the Army has placed speed breakers near Padegaon Christian Cemetery, there are none beyond that point up to Sharnapur Phata. Locals stressed that breakers are urgently needed near Arch Aangan, Tarangan, the Goat and Sheep Breeding Centre, and Saroash School Junction, where residential colonies are dense. Despite Saturday’s fatal crash, no PWD officer visited the site on Sunday or Monday. Citizens have demanded temporary speed breakers and warning signboards until the new roadwork begins in the next 8–10 days. Residents Ayyub Khan and Ashfaq Hussain warned that if the authorities fail to act, residents will block the road on October 30.