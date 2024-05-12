Installation ceremoney of Dr Ambedkar Medicos Associaton Health Care Foundation held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“If the Nobel Prize in Economics had started in the 50s, the first Nobel Prize would have been awarded to world-famous economist Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar,” said Dr Ramesh Golait, the deputy director of the Reserve Bank of India.

He was speaking at the installation ceremony of Dr Ambedkar Medicos Associaton Health Care Foundation and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti celebration programme organised at Bhanudasrao Chavan Auditorium on Sunday.

Earlier, Deputy Dean of Government Medical College and Hospital Dr Bharat Sonawne inaugurated the programme. Deputy Director of Health Dr Bhushankumar Ramteke was the chief guest while the president of the Foundation Dr M D Gaikwad presided over it.

Dr Golait said that Dr Ambedkar was a personality of extraordinary genius. He was the architect of modern India.

“The ideas presented by him through his thesis 'The Problem of Rupee' about a hundred years ago are still relevant today. This thesis has played a decisive role in the Indian financial world and in the British financial world. Reserve Bank of India came into existence because of this thesis” he added.

Dr Ramteke also spoke. Secretary of the foundation Dr Vishal Wathore made an introductory speech. Dr M D Gaikwad said that a 500-bed super speciality would be established in the city.