Installation ceremony of Jain Tag held with enthusiasm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Jain Tag's installation ceremony, was held with enthusiasm recently. Newly elected president Richa Kasliwal, vice president Shweta Kasliwal, secretary Pooja Jhanjri and treasurer Purva Kasliwal took oath.

The new office bearers will carry out social activities like distribution of educational materials, food donation and blood donation. On the occasion, a programme was held for the new executive team in which chef Poonam Bidra, showed the participants how to make a new types of sandwiches. Jain Tag founder president Anupama Dagda, Deepika Badjate, Deepali Pandey, Jayashree Lohade and others were present.