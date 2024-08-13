Installation ceremony of Lions Club of Aurangabad-Royal held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The installation ceremony of the Lions Club of Aurangabad-Royal was held in Nashik recently. The newly elected office-bearers were administered an oath. The names of new office-bearers are as follows;

Anand Soni (president), Anil Harne (Secretary), Anand Bedmutha (Treasurer) and Prabhakar Gaikwad (Vice President). Installing officer Paras Ostwal and induction officer Harshadeep Agrawal, and founder president Nandkishor Verma guided for the event.

The outgoing President of the club Sumit Soni presented the report of the work done in the year 2023-24. Outgoing secretary Amit Khabia and Treasurer Suresh Gawande were also present.

The newly elected president gave initiatives to be undertaken in the year 2024-25. As the Royal Club completed its fifteenth year, all fifteen past presidents were felicitated.

Five new members were sworn in and welcomed during the inauguration ceremony. Vishal Dargad conducted the proceedings of the programme while Anil Harne proposed a vote of thanks. The inaugural ceremony was attended by members and their families.