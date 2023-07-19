Installation ceremony of Massia’s women entrepreneurship development cell

Sunita Rathi appointed as the convenor of the 2023-24

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) held the installation ceremony 2023-24 for its Women Entrepreneurship Development Cell on Tuesday, at the Anil Vishwasrao Chavan Auditorium in Waluj. Sunita Rathi was appointed as the convenor of the 2023-24 of WEDC.

The event was attended by superintendent of police of the Government Railway Police, Mokshada Patil, and managing director of Grind Master Machines Pvt Ltd, Mohini Kelkar. Around 150 entrepreneurs and women entrepreneurs were present.

The WEDC was established by MASSIA two years ago to encourage women in the industrial sector to start new businesses, run existing industries efficiently, find new opportunities, and increase self-confidence to resolve difficulties faced at the administrative level. The cell also organizes various competitions, mentoring camps, and shares the experiences of successful women entrepreneurs.

Salil Pendse, the mentor of the WEDC, briefed the participants about the journey of the women's cell to date. Outgoing convenor Ratnaprabha Shinde presented a review of all the programmes conducted in 2022-23. Massia president Anil Patil announced that Sunita Rathi had been appointed as the convener for 2023-24. Massia vice presidents Arjun Gaikwad and Chetan Raut, secretaries Kamlakar Patil and Rajendra Chaudhary, Joint secretaries Sarjerao Salunke and Sachin Gaike, treasurers Suresh Khillare and Rajesh Mandhani, Aarti Pargaonkar, Pallavi Dalai and others were present.

Women should know their strength

Mokshada Patil interacted with the businesswomen present and answered their questions. She also emphasized the need for women to be aware of cyber-crime and be literate in this regard to avoid falling prey to fraud. Mohini Kelkar praised the WEDC's work and encouraged all women to know their strengths and act accordingly.