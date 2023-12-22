Installation of Safe City Trust on cards

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Acknowledging the role of CCTV cameras in detecting crimes and keeping a watch on traffic violators, the ASCDCL chief executive officer, G Sreekanth, today underlined that the office has sent a proposal to the state government to form a Safe City Trust to look after 175-crore CCTV camera project.

Under the project Safe City, 750 CCTV cameras and 125 iScope cameras were installed on the circles and the squares of the important roads, apart from installation of state-of-the-art speakers at 450 spots, in different parts of the city. These cameras are monitored through the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) situated at the office of the police commissionerate. Presently, the responsibility of repairing and maintaining the cameras is with the contractor for five years.

While addressing the newsmen, the ASCDCL-CEO hinted at the adoption of Surat pattern in maintaining the CCTV cameras project through formation of trust. “The trust will take care of the upgradation of these cameras and also bear the expense of their regular maintenance. Hence we have forwarded a proposal of forming the trust in the city,” said G Sreekanth.

He added, “These cameras are a boon for the police administration in detecting the crimes and the serving of fine challans online to the violators has also been started. Of the total fine amount, a small portion of it, could be utilised for the maintenance of these state-of-the-art CCTV cameras and the rest amount could be deposited in the state’s exchequer.”

Meanwhile, it is believed that the incidents of chain-snatching on roads has declined due to CCTV surveillance. The cameras are playing a vital role in resolving various other crimes and emerging as a boon in the task of investigation.