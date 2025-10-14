Instil values of Sci & Tech in students for nation-building

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “It is necessary to instil the values of science and technology in the minds of students for building the country,” opined experts and academicians in a programme held on ‘Developed India Buildathon 2025’ in the auditorium of the Govindbhai Shroff Kala Academy of S B ES, on Tuesday.

Education Officer (secondary) Ashwini Lathkar, Deputy Education Officer Geeta Tandale, Extension Officer Dilip Shirsath and J V Chaure were present.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in an online guidance, highlighted the issues of a self-reliant India, an indigenous, vocal for local, prosperous India for the Viksit Bharat Buildthon.

Before that, Education Officer Lathkar guided the participants. Geeta Tandale, Sanjay Gaikwad, Sharda Mandir Girls' School Principal Dr Savita Mule, Principal Vishwaroop Nikumbh, SB Centenary English School Principal Dr Rahul Mohanpurkar, A K Waghmare School Principal Mohan Hake were present.