Intel conference on 'Innovation in Materials Science for Sustainable Future

Chhatapait Sambhajinagar:

Department of Physics of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will organise an International Conference on Innovation in Materials Science for Sustainable Future (ICMS)-2026 in February.

The conference will be hosted in honour of Dr Mahendra Sirsath, a senior professor in the department and Dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology, at the main auditorium, between February 3 and 5, 2026.

Research papers have been invited from researchers. The ICMS-2026 conference will be held from 3rd to 5th February at the university theatre. More than 50 renowned materials science experts from India and abroad will participate in this conference.

The included Ashok Mulchandani (USA), Meng Lin Tsai (Taiwan), Tibor Hianik (Slovakia), Dong Ha Kim and Dr Dennyson Savariraj (South Korea), Michal Piasecki (Poland), M I Sayyed (Jordan), Ri-ichi Murakami (Japan), Prof. Ajayan Vinu (Australia), Mohamed Chehimi (France), Prof. Yanting Ni (China).

There are 25 sub-topics and the brainstorming will be held for three days. The organising committee has also appealed to researchers from India and abroad to send research papers for the conference.

The themes included Nanomaterials for Energy and Environmental Applications, Green and Sustainable Materials, Computational Materials Science, Thin Films, Emerging Materials for Electronics and Photonics, Electronic Materials and Device Physics and Semiconductor Materials.