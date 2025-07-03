Intel student to be sent back to Yemen

court rejects plea to stay in India

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court rejected the plea of Salah Saleh Ahmed Obadi, a national from Yemen who was pursuing Ph D in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

The Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) of the city has initiated proceedings to send the petitioner and his family back to his home country following the court decision. As the petitioner's stay in India expired, he had requested the court by July 1, 2025 to cancel the 'exit permit' sent to him by the concerned office, to allow him to stay in India until he completes his PhD course with Bamu.

It may be noted that the petitioner came to India in 2017 on a 'Student Visa'. In 2020, he obtained an MA in English from the university. In 2021, he registered for PhD in English. The Research and Recognition Committee of Bamu approved the name of Dr Shaikh Parvez Aslam as a guide to the petitioner. The relationship between the guide and the petitioner was good for two to three years. However, for some reason, the relationship deteriorated.

Dr Parvez refused to guide him for the research and also gave a no-objection certificate (NoC) to seek another guide. In another incident, director of the Foreign Student Cell of Bamu Sucheta Yambal resigned from the post due to mental harassment and abusive language used by the petitioner.

In the third incident, Dr Govind Kokane from Dharashiv had agreed to guide the petitioner. However, according to the information obtained through the university, the petitioner kept Dr Kokane in the dark and misled him. He appeared in person in the High Court and withdrew the consent given to the petitioner.

The High Court dismissed the petition on the basis of all the above incidents. Adv Sambhaji Tope represented the university, adv I D Maniyar represented the petitioner and adv Suresh Munde represented the FRO office.



