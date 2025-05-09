Intelligence agencies and ATS on high alert for Anti-National 'Sleeper Cells' in the city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, intelligence agencies and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are closely monitoring the activities of anti-national elements in the city. The central government has intensified surveillance on members of banned organizations, with a sharp focus on individuals suspected of links to terrorist groups. Authorities are on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents or unlawful incitement by these elements.

Following the escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan on Tuesday, the central government issued national alerts, prompting state authorities to step up vigilance, particularly in sensitive cities. In response, intelligence agencies and ATS teams have been deployed to keep watch on vulnerable areas, aiming to thwart any attempts to provoke unrest.

Surveillance based on historical activity

Over the past several years, anti-national groups supporting terrorism have been detected in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and other parts of Marathwada. In the last seven years, over 40 youths with suspected links to terrorist organizations have been arrested following more than eight operations conducted by central intelligence and law enforcement agencies. In light of these past incidents, authorities are ensuring heightened vigilance to prevent any attempts by anti-national groups to exploit the current tensions.

Developments in monitoring and operations

• Several organizations, including ISIS, Indian Mujahideen, and SIMI, have been banned by the central government due to their involvement in anti-national activities. These groups have also been found to have a presence in the city.

• Between July and December 2023, the NIA interrogated 33 city-based suspects connected to ISIS-linked youths.

• In February 2024, an engineer from Harsul with ISIS ties was arrested, revealing links to approximately 50 youths in the city.

• In September and October 2022, intelligence agencies and the NIA raided properties linked to banned organizations, uncovering evidence of a seditious plot in Naregaon. The movements of these identified individuals are now under constant surveillance by intelligence agencies and the ATS.