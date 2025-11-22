Inter-collegiate basketball & chess competitions begins today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Sports Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will organise a two-day inter-collegiate men's and women's basketball and chess competitions for the academic year 2025-26, beginning on November 23.

Sports Department Director Dr Sachin Deshmukh said that all the competitions would be held at the Sports Department premises.

The teams competet in inter-collegiate basketball competition at the basketball ground on November 23 and 24 while the chess competition will be conducted at the Gymnasium Hall, Sports Department. He said that teams must be present at the ground at 9 am on Sunday with the necessary documents. Competition head Ganesh Kad, University Coach Dr Masood Hashmi, Surendra Modi, Dr. Abhijit Dikhat, and Kiran Shurkamble, Rameshwar Vidhate and Mohan Wahilwar (female accommodation) are taking efforts,