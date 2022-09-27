Inter-house debate at Scholars School

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

Scholars English School, Beed Bypass organised an inter-house debate competition

on the topic 'Does excessive use of mobile phone make one psychic?' Sixteen speakers and nine interjectors presented their views for and against the motion. The head of the department of English, Maulana Azad Science, Arts, and Commerce College Dr Shaikh Kalimoddin Rashidoddin and Nishat Afroz were the guests. The first rank was bagged by Alina Firdous (std 10), Shaikh Ifrah Fatema (std 8) came second and Shaikh Seherish (std 10) third. The Jade House bagged the overall first position. Headmistress Ishrat khatib, incharge Samra Sadiqa and the teachers arranged the programme.