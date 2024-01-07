Inter-School GK competition held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Siddiqui Welfare Society’s Global Medical Foundation (SWSGMF) and Pacific Hospital jointly organised the 9th Inter-School General Knowledge Competition at Model High School and Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women on Sunday.

Dr Azher Siddiqui, Dr Syed Rashid, Dr Muqtadir Ansari, Nabiul Hasan Siddiqui, Sudhir Roy, Adil Siddiqui and Barrister Umar Farooqui guided the students and their present. Around 1,800 students participated in the competition. Shaikh Zia and Haafiz Rais conducted the proceedings of the programme. Secretary of SWSGMF Masihuddin Siddiqui proposed a vote of thanks.