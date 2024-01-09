Inter-university ‘Avishkar’ festival to be held in MUHS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State level Inter-University ‘Avishkar’ festival will be held at Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik, between January 12 and 15.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, Vice-chancellor of MUHS Lt Gen (retd) Madhukar Kanitkar said that the Governor and chancellor of the universities Ramesh Bais will inaugurate the research festival on January 12 while Pro-chancellor and Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif will be the chief guest.

The MUHS was entrusted with the responsibility of hosting the 16th inter-university State-level research festival for the academic year 2023-24. Nearly 1500 researchers and teachers from 24 universities will attend the event. Of them, 950 undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph D/ M Phil candidates will display the models of their innovations.

Pro-Vc Dr Milind Nikumbh said that the participants were divided into six categories. They are Humanities, Language and Fine Art; Commerce, Management and Law; Science; Agriculture and Animal Husbandry; Engineering and Technology and Medical and Pharmacy. The winners will get prizes while all the participants will be presented with the certificate on the final day.