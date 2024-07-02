Interactive Workshop Be Future Ready at NVS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nath Valley School's Senior Secondary Section attended an interactive workshop on Be Future Ready, led by Dr Amrita Dass, the Founder Director of Institute of Career Studies, recently.

Dr Dass emphasized that traditional education systems often prioritize rote learning and standardized tests. However, universities increasingly value problem-solving skills over memorization. She highlighted the importance of being adaptable and solution-oriented in today's dynamic job market.

The workshop delved into the transformative impact of AI-driven advancements on career trajectories. She encouraged the students to embrace challenges and step out of their comfort zones to foster personal and professional growth.

The workshop concluded with a discussion on diverse pathways available to students after Grade 12. She elucidated on the multitude of options, including higher education, vocational training, entrepreneurship, and internships, empowering students to make well-informed choices for their future endeavours. Director Ranjit Dass and principal Dr Sharda Gupta took initiative to organise the workshop.