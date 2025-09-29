Interest-free loans can boost GDP and prevent farmer suicides, says Maulana Ilyas Falahi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Maulana Ilyas Falahi urged the government to provide interest-free loans to farmers, unemployed youth, and others, saying this step could significantly boost the country’s GDP and prevent farmer suicides. Speaking at a program organized by Al Khair Baitul Mal at Haj House on Saturday, he highlighted that high interest rates are destroying families and worsening unemployment. Syed Qadri, Maharashtra vice president of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, added that citizens who run businesses honestly and follow the Islamic economic model can achieve sustainable progress. The program was anchored by Shaikh Pashu. Other dignitaries on stage included Salman Siddiqui, city president of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Sunil Wakekar, and secretary Naser Johri, among others.