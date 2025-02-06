Interfere, and your son will die!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The recent incident of a businessman’s son being kidnapped for Rs 2 crore ransom has been followed by another shocking case in Osmanpura. In this case, attackers threatened a businessman’s son with death in his office and vandalized the office using a screwdriver and hammer.

Utsav Anand Baheti (36), who runs a medical supply business, was at his office in Osmanpura. On Tuesday evening at 6 pm, while a female employee was alone when two masked men entered the office and vandalized it. They locked the office door and assaulted the employee, throwing the office phone outside and fleeing the scene. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. A case has been registered at Osmanpura Police Station and API Shivaji Chaure is investigating the case.

I could have shot your son this afternoon

While fleeing, the accused warned, “Tell your big boss not to interfere in our work, or we will kill his son. I could have shot his son this afternoon itself!” The police are reviewing the CCTV footage to track down the suspects.