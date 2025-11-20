International cultural festival ‘Aikyam’ begins on Friday

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To mark the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, an international cultural festival titled ‘Aikyam’ has been organised from November 21 to 23. As part of the event, cultural ambassadors from more than 30 countries will arrive in the city on Friday. A variety of cultural performances will be showcased at the Unesco world heritage sites Ajanta Caves and Ellora Caves.

Established by former Indian ambassador Monika Kapil Mohta and cultural entrepreneur Siddhant Mohta, Aikyam aims to initiate a cultural journey across India’s most prestigious heritage locations. Supported by Unesco, Maharashtra Tourism, and the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the three-day festival will host multiple cultural activities. It is a unique celebration of culture, art and global unity.

Siddhant Mohta said, “ The festival seeks to integrate science, sustainability, and cultural harmony within the unique spiritual heritage of Ajanta–Ellora. With participation from cultural delegates representing over 30 countries, the festival aims to strengthen the global community’s connection with India’s cultural legacy.”

Ballet performance to be presented

On the second day of the three-day festival, a grand classical ballet titled ‘Omkar’ will be staged at the Kailasa Temple in Ellora on Saturday evening, choreographed by internationally acclaimed artist Gauri Sharma Tripathi. Performers from Argentina, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, and Spain will take part in this collaborative classical event.