International Day of Peace celebrated in MGM University

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University celebrated the International Day of Peace with a series of engaging activities organised at Chintan Gaah on Saturday.

Dean Dr John Chelladurai inaugurated the event by emphasizing the significance of this day. The highlight of the occasion was the 'Sign for Peace Banner,' where guests shared their thoughts on peace. Among those present were Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, along with the university's deans, principals, professors, students and esteemed guests.

MGM University celebrates this day every year. Vice-Chancellor Sapkal said, “Progress and development thrive in an atmosphere of peace. In the present era, it is imperative that we tread the path of peace, as advocated by the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.” Later, the Peace walk and a peace meditation session were also conducted.