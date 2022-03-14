International Day of Yoga at Ajanta, Ellora !

Aurangabad, March 14:

Here is good news as the four heritage sites including Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves, Daulatabad Fort and Bibi ka Maqbara, will be witnessing International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations, on June 21.

The reliable sources in Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) confirmed that the four above monuments have been identified for the yoga event. The official intimation in this regard is awaited from the union Ministry of Culture and the union Ministry of Ayush.

It may be noted that the Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal while inaugurating the Yoga Mahotsav has hinted at conducting yoga demonstration at 75 iconic heritage monuments and cultural sites in the India on June 21. The inauguration of Mahotsav was organised to commemorate the 100-days countdown to the 8th International Day of Yoga 2022. The campaign will focus on theme, ‘ 100 days, 100 cities and 100 organisations’.

The event will be looked upon as an opportunity to promote health, well being and peace across the globe. It is the path of environment-friendly lifestyle, it is learnt.