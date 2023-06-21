International Day of Yoga at Shamit School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Shamit School celebrated the International Day of Yoga. All the students from Nursery to Grade X practiced various warm-up exercises, sitting and standing asanas including Surya Namaskar to revitalize the body. The students gave a short speech about the benefits of yoga. They also enjoyed the dance drama act and an immensely informative declamation presented by the students of Grade V-VIII.