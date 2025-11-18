International Endoscopy conference 'Endoworld 2025' set for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city is gearing up to host the international medical conference, 'Endoworld 2025', from December 12 to 14, 2025. The three-day event, focused on advanced technology in gynecological endoscopy, endometriosis, and fertility treatments, is jointly organized by the Indian Association of Gynecological Endoscopists (IAGE) and the Indian Society for Assisted Reproduction (ISAR) and Endoworld hospital. It will be held at Hotel Rama International.

A feature of the conference is a community initiative, 25 to 30 complex endoscopic surgeries will be performed free of cost for selected needy patients at Endoworld Hospital. These live surgeries will serve both as professional education and community welfare.

The scientific program includes live operative workshops, hands-on IUI training, and dedicated sessions on Endometriosis Imaging. Academic discussions will cover the latest Fertility Science Updates, original research paper presentations, and management of complications associated with complex conditions like Endometriosis and Adenomyosis.

During a press conference, president of the Endoworld conference, Dr. Pandit Palaskar, stated that this conference will be a "golden opportunity" for all the citizens of the city, as they can get guidance from international and national experts. Present at the press conference were Dr. Vikram Lokhande, Dr. Ghanshyam Magar, Dr. Prashant Bhingare, Dr. Laxmikant Kshirsagar, Dr. Meeta Bilagi, and Dr. Aparna Raut.