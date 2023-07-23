International investors show interest in India, says union Minister Dr Karad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: union Minister of State for Finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad, has stated that countries such as America and Australia are eager to invest in India, which is gaining respect worldwide.

Speaking at a distribution event for safety kits, ration cards, and Ayushman Bharat cards for 1,600 construction workers in Sant Eknath Rangmandir on Sunday, the minister emphasized that the country's development has been achieved by considering all factors.

Dr Karad highlighted that the International Monetary Fund has found that 21 percent of the country's people are below the poverty line, and various schemes are being implemented for their development. He also commended the country's development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state's under Fadnavis-Shinde.

Cooperation minister Atul Save reiterated the government's commitment to the development of all components of the state. He noted that social welfare activities were initiated by former Chief Minister Fadnavis, and kits have been distributed to 1,600 workers in the East Constituency. The distribution event was part of the Seva week celebrations, which have seen 54 different programmes being held in the city. The activities aim to promote social welfare and development across various sectors. City president Shirish Boralkar, Bhagwan Ghadamode, Anil Makariye, Dilip Thorat and others were present.