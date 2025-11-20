International online gaming-betting racket operated from Kumbhephal busted

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

For the past two months, five highly educated youths from the city had been attempting to start an online gaming and betting centre. While working in Delhi, one of them came in contact with individuals involved in this racket and, lured by the prospect of quick money, the group decided to enter the business. The central government has already banned more than 1,500 websites and online games of this type. Since then, central intelligence agencies have been keeping strict watch on the ‘franchise model’ used by such illegal websites. Following Wednesday’s action, it has come to light that these centres are now being opened in rural areas to avoid attracting the suspicion of local police.

All the accused youths come from well-educated families. One of them, Pachhlore, had worked in Delhi for a few months, during which he became associated with the racket. The yet-to-be-identified kingpin promised him high earnings if he started a centre in the city, and even provided semi-skilled youngsters from Jharkhand to work at the setup. Within two months, the entire operation was established. The centre at Kumbhephal had been running for about a month.

‘Work from home’ was their cover story

– The accused had rented a row house belonging to Ashok Munde, a retired railway employee, in Dream City Society, Kumbhephal. They told him that they all worked for a software company and needed a house for work-from-home. – Police seized 22 mobile phones used by the accused. These phones revealed that the youths were in direct contact with handlers and gamers all the way up to Dubai. They also used the Telegram app to coordinate among themselves.

– Each accused had a specific role in the racket. Two of them were responsible for talking to gamblers on calls. Another sent QR codes for payments. A fourth collected the money and transferred it instantly to other accounts. This cycle operated 20 hours a day.

All accused are well-educated

Among the accused, Pachhlore is a B.P.Ed graduate and the nephew of a police officer. Mankar is a mechanical engineer from a reputed city college, Navgrah is a B.Sc Physics student, while Mahale is a photographer. They were all working on a commission basis, while the boys from Jharkhand were paid ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 per month.

Sources said that Shahdab Khan Wakil Khan was in direct contact with the kingpins controlling the racket, said the sources.

Franchise Model under watch of central intelligence agencies

These websites and apps handle transactions worth thousands of crores through hawala channels. As many citizens, especially youth, were falling victim, the central government banned 1,524 websites and apps. Still, the operations continued, leading central intelligence agencies to maintain surveillance. The masterminds of these websites, operating from Delhi and Dubai, offer franchise models to young people in India to run such online rackets. The main operator is paid a commission, while others are hired on a salary basis. Whenever such a model is launched anywhere in the country, the agencies take action immediately. The central intelligence agencies were also aware of the racket operating in Kumbhephal. Acting on this information, the district police carried out the operation.