International Women's Day celebrated in Sir Sayyed College

Aurangabad, March 10:

Internal Complaints Committee of Sir Sayyed College organised a programme to celebrate International Women's Day. Chairperson of college’s education Dr Shamama Parveen presided over the programme. Medical Officer of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Dr Sayeda Sumaiya was felicitated for the services rendered during Covid-19.

Dr In her speech, she stressed the need for women to be self-reliant and to coordinate with men rather than being antagonistic. PSI PoonamPatil highlighted the various roles a woman plays during her entire life and the significance of education in her life.

Social worker Firdous Ramzani also spoke. Dr Shamama Parveen pointed out the role Sir Sayyed College has played in imparting education to the girls.

College Principal Dr Kabeer Ahmed, Vice-Principals-Dr Vasiullah Pathan and Dr Mohammed Azhar, staff members and students were present for the programme. Dr Nishat Parveen conducted the proceedings while Dr Sangeeta Sutar proposed a vote of thanks.