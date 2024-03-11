International Women's Day celebrations at Siddhartha International School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Siddhartha International School and Vikramshila College of Designing celebrated International Women's Day. Cancer specialist at Government Medical College and Hospital Dr Archana Rathod stressed on the importance of early detection and prevention of cancer. A free saree draping and dance session was organised for ladies. School trustee Chitrarekha Sirse was the chief guest. School principal Savita Talreja, and principal of Vikramshila College Archana Salve were present.