International Yoga Day at River Dale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: River Dale High School marked International Yoga Day with an energetic and graceful celebration featuring yoga demonstrations by students from Classes 3 to 8. The event aimed to promote the importance of physical well-being and mindfulness among students through the ancient practice of yoga.

The programme commenced with serene Om chanting as students settled into Sukhasan. The participants did a series of well-coordinated asanas, including Shashankasan, Vakrasan, Tadasan, Utkatasan, and the dynamic sequence of Surya Namaskar. The event concluded with a moment of collective silence, reinforcing the theme of inner peace and unity.