Internship Poster Competition held in JNEC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With its usual experimental spirit, Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College (JNEC) started implementing an innovative initiative 'Internship Poster Competition'

As per the new educational policy, to produce excellent engineers, it is necessary to have not only bookish knowledge but also skills and a sense of work. For this, students are given an 'internship' for six months in the final year of engineering education and are connected with the outside world.

More than 500 final-year students did internships, out of which, based on certain criteria, the outstanding work of 20 students was observed and posters detailing their work were put on display and reviewed by eminent people from the industry. This inspires students to do effective work rather than just a simple internship. The competition organised at a hall of JNEC, was inaugurated by MGM University Vice Chancellor Dr. Vilas Sapkal. Dr Harirang Shinde, Principal Dr Vijaya Musande, Dr Shrikrishna Pawar and others were present.