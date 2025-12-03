Interschool debate competition at Boon School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Boon English School organised interschool debate competition on the topic - Is school the best place to learn life skills?, recently. Quazi Muslehuddin guided the organisers. Dr Mehrunnisa Pathan and Dr Shaista Talat were the judges. A total of 51 students from 17 schools participated. Boon English School won the first prize, Burhani National stood second, and Sarosh English High School took away the third prize.

The judges appreciated the efforts taken by all the participants. Chairman Mohd. Irfanuddin, trustee Naser Ali and teaching staff were present.