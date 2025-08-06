Interschool Marathi singing contest at Cambridge

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a remarkable initiative to promote the beauty and richness of the regional language, Cambridge School hosted the city's first-ever Interschool Marathi Singing Competition. With a theme rooted in patriotism, the event brought together 12 prestigious schools in a spirited celebration of culture, language, and music.

The melodious performances were evaluated by judges Rajesh Sarkate, Laxmikant Kale, and Trushna Oak, all of whom lauded the participants for their passion, and vocal artistry.

Jain International School emerged victorious, securing the first prize, while Riverdale High School was declared runner-up and the Cambridge home team were the second runner-up.