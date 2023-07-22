Intrusion of 'Dhaman' reptile causes disruption in water supply

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The citizens expressed shock at sudden disruption in water supply, due to unexpected reptile (Dhaman) intrusions. On Saturday morning, a 700 mm diameter water pipeline, supplying water to the old city, got burst on Railway Station road, leading to significant repair efforts. However, during the repair process, a massive snake, identified as a 'Dhaman,' entered the electrical panel box at the Jayakwadi water supply station, on Saturday at 12 noon. This unexpected intrusion caused a short circuit, promptly shutting down the entire water supply system for the city, including Cidco and Hudco areas.

The city's water supply situation is currently critical, and authorities are unaware of when it will get disrupted. Unfortunately, there is no precise timeline for the completion of repairs, leaving residents uncertain about when the water supply will be fully restored.

This isn't the first time reptile-related incidents have impacted water supply services in the city. A few months ago, a rat managed to infiltrate a panel box, resulting in a similar water supply shutdown for the entire day. In response to such incidents, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) water supply department had already issued instructions to the mechanical section to take preventive measures to keep reptiles and animals away from critical infrastructure. However, despite these precautions, such incidents have continued to occur with frequency.

To further exacerbate the situation, an incident in Gevrai Tanda on Wednesday led to the bursting of another 700 mm diameter water pipe, which disrupted water supply services and added to the challenges faced by the authorities.

As of now, the main water channel, a 1400 mm diameter pipeline, supplying water to the city along with Cidco-Hudco, has been closed for repairs for over six hours. This extended closure affected water availability in many areas on Saturday. The impacted neighbourhoods are now expected to receive water on Sunday, while those scheduled for Sunday water supply may face delays and receive water directly on Monday.

Efforts are underway by the mechanical section to complete the necessary repairs and prevent any further incidents of this nature in the future. However, until the restoration is complete and preventive measures are successfully implemented, the city remains vulnerable to potential disruptions in its water supply.

Residents are urged to cooperate with the civic authorities as they work tirelessly to restore normalcy to the city's water supply.