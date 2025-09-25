Invest today in the future ‘Metro City’ Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Once known only for its historic heritage, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is now rapidly emerging as a modern city of growth and opportunity. Anchored on four pillars – industry, infrastructure, education, and tourism – the city offers a gateway to secure investments and future progress. Whether you are searching for your dream home or planning a profitable investment, the time to act is now.

Today’s investment is tomorrow’s security

Investing in land, plots, flats, or villas in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is not just about money it’s about building a strong foundation for your family’s future and fulfilling your dreams. The city promises limitless growth, safety, and progress.

Golden era for investors

1)Industrial Revolution: With companies like Bajaj, Garware, and API setting up in Chikalthana and Waluj industrial zones, the first industrial boom in Marathwada was initiated. Now, global projects like ‘Auric City’ and the ‘Electric Vehicle Hub’ in DMIC have created massive employment opportunities.

2)Pharma & IT growth: Sambhajinagar leads in the pharmaceutical sector, with major production units operational and new IT parks, agro-processing units, and logistics hubs enhancing the city’s industrial profile. Residential and commercial property demand is soaring.

3)Modern infrastructure: Roads, metro lines, and ring roads are transforming the city. Quality schools, hospitals, and shopping malls have improved lifestyle standards.

4)Smart homes & sustainability: Water projects like ‘Paithan Jackwell’ have resolved water issues, boosting demand for green buildings and smart homes.

Opportunities for buyers

Buying property today is a key long-term investment. Home loans and RERA-registered projects increase buyer confidence. Premium housing projects are also rising, offering options for high-income earners. With numerous choices for investors and buyers, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is fast evolving into tomorrow’s metro city.

Deepa Sangram Patare, Member, Credai Event & Sponsorship

30 years of trust-Deogiri Constructions

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Deogiri Constructions, established by renowned real estate developer Sanjay Bhalekar, has made a strong mark in the field of construction and plottings for over 30 years.

Known for trust, quality construction and a respectful customer-centric approach, the company has successfully handed over more than 600 homes to satisfied customers.

The company's latest project, Deogiri Homes, is located at Gut No. 90, Deolai, Naik Nagar, Beed Bypass, a rapidly developing area in the city.

The project offers 1 BHK and 2 BHK flats, 2 BHK row houses and commercial shops, making it an ideal option for a wide range of homebuyers.

The first phase of the project has been completely sold out, and only a few flats and row houses are currently available.

The project includes amenities such as a children’s play area, beautiful garden, street lights, a drainage system, cement concrete roads and city bus transport.

Strong relationships with customers

The project is receiving a tremendous response during Navratri. Speaking about the project, Jayashil Bhalekar and Akhil Bhalekar said that their mission is to deliver high-quality construction and ensure complete customer satisfaction.

They said that prospective buyers should visit their site before making any decision. “We don’t just build houses at Deogiri Constructions, we build lasting relationships with our customers,” they added.

Take care while buying your dream home

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Experts advise, “Take a well-thought-out decision while buying a house, as it is for a lifetime.”

Set a Budget – Generally, the price of a house is considered appropriate at 4–5 times your annual income.

Location and Type – Choose between a flat, duplex, or plot based on your family’s needs and budget.

Rent and Resale Value – Consider whether the property will be profitable in the future if you sell or rent it out.

Loan and EMI – Your EMI should not exceed 30–40% of your salary. Use an EMI calculator to plan accordingly.

Stamp Duty and Registration Fees – These costs vary by state and are separate from the property price.

Additional Expenses – Estimate costs like agent fees, society maintenance charges, and lawyer fees.

Check Documents – Ensure the title deed, occupancy certificate, NOC, and sale agreement are all verified.

Home Insurance – Obtain insurance to safeguard against future uncertainties.

Benefits of buying a home

Independent Decision – You don’t have to depend on a landlord or pay rent.

Emotional Security – There is a special joy in living in your own home.

No Rent Worries – You are free from rental obligations.

Investment Advantage – The property’s value increases over time, offering long-term financial benefits.