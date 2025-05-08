"Investigate Sukre, reinstate Rathod – Jaiswal"

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The chairman of Board of Visitors (BoV) at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), MLA Pradeep Jaiswal has requested chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to conduct an investigation into the corruption GMCH and relieve Dr. Shivaji Sukre from the post of Dean, and reinstate Dr Sanjay Rathod as the head of the institution.

In a letter addressed to the CM, Jaiswal mentions that during Dr. Sukre's tenure, there has been significant corruption. A written complaint was submitted to the then Chief Minister and current Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, as well as the Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif. Both ministers had ordered an inquiry, but officials in the medical education department have ignored their directives. Therefore, Jaiswal has demanded that Dr. Sukre be removed from the position immediately and an investigation into the corruption be conducted. Jaiswal has also requested that Dr. Sanjay Rathod, who had previously taken charge as the Dean through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), be reinstated in the role.

"If found guilty, they will be exposed"

"I have made the demand for an inquiry based on the complaints I received. After the investigation, it will be clear whether they are guilty or not."

- MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, Chairman , Board of Visitors

-------------------

"No Malpractice"

"There has been no malpractice at GMCH. The works that are approved have received administrative clearance. I have worked to improve the negative image of GMCH."

-Dr. Shivaji Sukre, Dean, GMCH

-----------------

Photo Caption

In a recent meeting of the Board of Visitors at GMCH, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal was felicitated by Dr. Shivaji Sukre, the Dean. The photograph from this event is shown here.