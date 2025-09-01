Investigation into Khirolkar cases progresses slowly

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three months after the arrest of suspended resident resident deputy collector Vinod Khirolkar, the investigation into cases he approved is moving slowly.

The inquiry committee, led by additional district collector Sambhaji Adkune, is examining discrepancies in government records for 88 cases approved during Khirolkar’s tenure. Adkune is personally handling 6–8 cases, contributing to the slow pace. Khirolkar and Revenue assistant Deepak Tribhuwan were arrested on May 27, 2025, for accepting bribes to convert Class 2 land in Tisgaon into Class 1. They initially accepted Rs 23 lakh and later demanded another Rs 18 lakh; Rs 5 lakh was seized during the Anti-Corruption Bureau raid. The committee includes Adkune, deputy collector Suchita Shinde, Accounts Officer Vinod Shastri, Tehsildar Rupa Chitrak, and Revenue Assistants. The total revenue loss to the government is yet to be determined, and the report submission date remains uncertain. In this context, District collector Deelip Swami formed an inquiry committee under the chairmanship of Additional District Collector Adkune.