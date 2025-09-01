Investiture ceremony at Dreamland English School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Dreamland English School hosted investiture ceremony, recently. Priti Deshmukh and Sneha Sabnis presided. Young leaders were vested with different responsibilities.

The first phase involved the students electing their class representatives as monitors from both boys and girls categories. These selected representatives cast their votes to elect the head boy Sarthak Kad and head girl Saee Gadekar (both from standard 8th).