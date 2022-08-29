Investiture ceremony at Greenvalley School

Aurangabad, August 29: Greenvalley School, Mhada Colony, held the investiture ceremony for the newly-appointed Student Council members recently. In her welcome address, principal Urmila Kanwar appreciated all the students for giving their best to prove their mettle. Parents administered oath to Student Council members including school captain Sushant Kuber, vice-captain Shraddha Bhakhale, Jai Borse, Ranveer Patil, Swapnil Dahiphale, Sarthak Sawale, Simran Yadav, Yadnesh Khandare, Dnyaneshwari Gudade and Pradeep Kapure. Saroj Kanwar exhorted them to dispense their duties with sincerity. Director Dayal Singh congratulated and motivated them to embrace their responsibilities with utmost compassion towards everyone. School choir presented a melodious rendition depicting the importance of plantation. A dance performance showed how the onus of saving water lies on the shoulders of our young leaders. Swati Shekhawat proposed a vote of thanks.