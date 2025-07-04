Investiture ceremony at Little Flower School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Little Flower School held its Investiture Ceremony, recently. The newly elected cabinet members were formally inducted into their roles, symbolizing the trust and responsibility bestowed upon them by their peers. The oath of office was administered by the newly elected president Amarjeet Nishad, who pledged to uphold the responsibilities of his position. The ceremony commenced with the escort of cabinet members by NCC cadets and the school band, comprising 20 members. The dignitaries present included assistant headmistress (HM) Rosemary Fernandes, primary HM Sr. Antoniammal, and Pre-primary HM Sr. Anita. The dignitaries congratulated the cabinet members by presenting them with sashes, pinning batches, and handing over flags. Sr. Antoniammal read out the declaration, formally announcing the cabinet members' role. Vice-president Liban Khan proposed a vote of thanks.