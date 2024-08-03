Investiture ceremony at New Radiant
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 3, 2024 07:40 PM2024-08-03T19:40:03+5:302024-08-03T19:40:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Investiture ceremony of the New Radiant English School took place recently. All members of the management, teachers, ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Investiture ceremony of the New Radiant English School took place recently. All members of the management, teachers, and students gathered to witness the solemn oath-taking. The oath was led by school director M A Khan. All class monitors were assigned their duties by the principal. The newly elected council members expressed their gratitude by addressing the voters.Open in app