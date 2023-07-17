Investiture ceremony at Scholars Girls School
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Scholars English School organised investiture ceremony of the newly-elected council members. Chief guest Dr Kausar Jahan pinned the badges and put the sashes to council members. Principal Ishrat Khatib was honoured. The programme concluded with the interactive session on Chandrayaan 3.